Edge of Ag briefs

Biogas business booming
The American Biogas Council recently listed the eight fastest-growing biogas businesses in the United States. Results were determined by gross-revenue growth from 2019 to 2020. Revenue from the companies increased by a total of more than 300 percent.
- DMT
- DVO Inc.
- Envitec Biogas
- Evonik
- Greenlane Biogas
- Nacelle
- Paques Environmental Technologies
- PlanET Biogas
Biogas industry growth has been driven by strong policies and a desire to decarbonize the gas sector, reduce agriculture emissions and provide reliable renewable energy, said Bernard Sheff, chairman of the board of the American Biogas Council. Biogas systems can reduce landfill waste by recycling all of the organic waste that comprises as much as one-quarter to one-third of all garbage, he said.
The biogas industry has 2,200 operating projects in all 50 states. Biogas systems recycle organic material into renewable energy and soil products. Because the country annually generates millions of tons of manure, agricultural waste and food scraps plus billions of gallons of wastewater each day, the potential to build new biogas systems is enormous, according to the American Biogas Council. Visit AmericanBiogasCouncil.org for more information.
Microbes fight ‘forever chemicals’
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances – PFAS – are some of the most persistent environmental pollutants, earning them the moniker “forever chemicals.” Increasing concern about their adverse health effects has researchers seeking ways to destruct the stubborn pollutants.
The substances are found in a wide variety of items such as personal-care products, stain- and water-repellent coatings and food packaging. Their persistence lies in their strong carbon-fluorine bonds.
After observing microbes consume contaminants from environmental disasters such as the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, scientists hypothesized that microbes could do the same for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in the right conditions.
The key is for microbes to find weak spots in the compounds’ structure. The bacterium Gordonia and at least one commercially available microbial culture have accomplished that. Moreover a strain of the microbe Acidimicrobium appears to degrade perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid - which have no weak spots - by defluorinating them.
While initial results seem promising there are still significant challenges related to degrading the substances outside of the laboratory. One solution could involve isolating the contaminants in a treatment facility, where chemical and biological remediation could be combined.
Even if microbes could help destruct the substances, most scientists agree that reducing or eliminating the use of the forever chemicals will be the most effective way to address pollution. The study was published in “Chemical & Engineering News,” the weekly newsmagazine of the American Chemical Society. Visit cen.acs.org and search for "Can Microbes Save us from PFAS?" for more information.
Barley adaptation studied
Genetic adaptations that barley has made to survive through thousands of years are being studied at the University of California-Riverside. The study findings are expected to help steer barley’s future as the climate becomes more extreme.
In addition to alcoholic beverages, barley is used as a food and feed ingredient. It ranks fourth among cereals in terms of total world production, according to the university.
Daniel Koenig, an assistant professor in the university’s Department of Botany and Plant Sciences, has been awarded a $1.7-million National Science Foundation CAREER Award for the project.
“Though we have the tools to compare the deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA – of plants collected in different countries, our challenge is understanding which genes evolved in response to weather and which evolved over time in response to other pressures such as diseases,” Koenig said.
Since just one generation of a barley plant can be grown per year, the process of observing adaptation real-time is lengthy. To speed progress, Koenig and his team are using an experiment started in the 1920s. Breeders collected barley varieties from around the world and have grown them in the past century in Davis, California, and Bozeman, Montana.
“We can analyze the genes of these varieties, watch as they continue to adapt, and identify genes that might be responsible for their survival,” Koenig said.
University students will learn to use both traditional molecular biology and newer, computational techniques for the project. The process of identifying survival genes in barley can be repeated for other crops, also helping to ensure the future of other foods. Visit koeniglab.com for more information.