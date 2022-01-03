Educators to serve region

The University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension is moving to a structure of having regional dairy, farm-management and crops educators across the state. The positions will provide research-based education to dairy and crop producers by assessing the needs of farmers in their region, and designing and delivering programming and services to meet those needs.
Dairy and crop production are the state’s largest agricultural industries. Regional educators will offer expertise that can serve those industries across several counties.
- design and deliver educational meetings and field days in counties they represent
- consult on production challenges to farmers and agricultural consultants
- contribute to digital-outreach opportunities on agricultural topics
- collaborate with other educators and specialists
- engage with UW-Extension committees on progress and planning
Educators will cover Fond du Lac, Ozaukee, Sheboygan and Washington counties in 2022. The regional dairy agent is Tina Kohlman. She joined UW-Extension in 1999, first serving as the dairy and livestock agent in Sheboygan County and most recently for Fond du Lac County. She’ll continue to focus on dairy-production management, animal husbandry and well-being, and nutrition.
The regional farm-management educator is Stephanie Plaster. She joined UW-Extension in 2013, serving as the farm-management educator in Ozaukee and Washington counties. She’ll continue to focus on business feasibility and viability, and strategy development.
The regional crops and soils agent is Michael Ballweg. He joined UW-Extension in 1987 serving as the crops and soil agent in Sheboygan County. He’ll continue to focus on agronomic best management practices, forage production and utilization, cover crops, soil health and water quality. Visit extension.wisc.edu for more information.