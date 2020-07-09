Eggs that would otherwise be wasted can be used as the base of an inexpensive coating to protect fresh fruits and vegetables. A micron-thick egg-based coating has been developed by scientists in the Brown School of Engineering at Rice University in Houston.
When applied to produce by spraying or dipping, the coating showed an ability to resist rotting for an extended period, comparable to standard coatings like wax. The coating is made from eggs that never reach market. The United States produces more than 7 billion eggs annually. Manufacturers reject 3 percent of them so the researchers estimate more than 200 million eggs are wasted.
Along with being edible the coating retards dehydration, provides antimicrobial protection, and is largely impermeable to water vapor and gas. The coating is all-natural and washes off with water.
“If anyone is sensitive to the coating or has an egg allergy, they can easily eliminate it,” said Seohui Sylvia Jung, an undergraduate student who helped develop the coating.
Egg whites and yolks account for about 70 percent of the coating. Also in the coating is nanoscale cellulose extracted from wood, which serves as a barrier to water and keeps produce from shriveling. The remainder of the coating contains small amounts of curcumin for antimicrobial powers and glycerol to add elasticity.
Laboratory tests on dip-coated strawberries, avocadoes, bananas and other fruit showed they maintained freshness far longer than uncoated produce. Compression tests showed coated fruit was significantly stiffer and more firm than uncoated. Tests also showed the coating’s ability to keep water in the produce, slowing the ripening process, according to the researchers.
An analysis of freestanding films of the coating showed it to be flexible and able to resist cracking, allowing for better protection of produce. Tests of the film’s tensile properties showed it to be just as tough as other products, including synthetic films used in produce packaging. Further tests proved the coating to be nontoxic, and solubility tests showed a thicker-than-usual film is washable, said Pulickel Ajayan, chairman of the materials science and nanoengineering department at Rice University.
Visit youtube.com and search for "Rice lab's egg-based coating" to watch a video about the egg-based coating. Visit onlinelibrary.wiley.com and search for "Multifunctional Bio‐Nanocomposite Coatings for Perishable Fruits" for more information.