Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America has awarded 165 grants totaling $448,544. Fifty-five Wisconsin departments have received more than $150,000 in funding.
The company’s emergency-response equipment grants help to offset the cost of equipment needed by community emergency-response departments. The grants are estimated to directly impact the lives of 4,247 first responders. The grants also are expected to benefit more than 631,360 rural residents in Compeer Financial’s territory. Visit Compeer.com/giving-back for more information.