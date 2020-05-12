AgCareers.com continues to survey agricultural employers, candidates and employees to identify employment trends during the COVID-19 pandemic. The agricultural-recruiting company conducted three surveys from mid-March to the end of April to help employers and candidates in hiring and career decision-making.
Eighty-one percent of U.S. agriculture employers responding to the surveys haven’t acted to manage employment numbers with strategies such as lay-offs and furloughs. For those that have acted furloughs remained the most frequent step. The biggest changes were in warehouse and manufacturing operations. Sixty-five percent of employers said they wouldn’t need to implement employment-management strategies during the pandemic. Of those respondents more than 30 percent said their business could financially support current staffing, either independently or through government assistance.
More organizations have made decisions concerning summer internships. But about 23 percent are still evaluating. The most common change in internship programs was delaying interns’ start dates.
While most employees still say COVID-19 hasn’t changed their employment status the percentage declined from 75 percent to 69 percent. The most common change remained reduction in work hours. More job seekers and employees say they’re now exploring job options, increasing from 46 percent in the first surveys to 61 percent in the latest survey.
The most recent survey also asked employees how the pandemic has affected their mental health. Thirty-eight percent said there’s been no change, but 58 percent said COVID-19 has had a negative effect. About half of respondents said their employer provided communication, education or support regarding mental health during the past month.
AgCareers.com continues to survey agricultural employees, candidates and employers on the ever-changing nature of COVID-19’s impact on agriculture. Visit agcareers.com and search for "COVID-19 Resource Page" or contact agcareers@agcareers.com for more information.