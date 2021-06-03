Endangered resources license-plate rebates offered

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is offering a $25 rebate for new purchases of an Endangered Resources license plate. The rebate is available for the bald eagle plate and the wolf plate during 2021.
Sales of Endangered Resources license plates since 1995 have played a critical role in funding DNR conservation work for more than 400 wildlife species and 300 plant species listed as endangered, threatened or of special concern. Wisconsin’s Endangered Resources Program works to identify, protect and manage native plants, animals and Wisconsin’s natural communities from the common to the critically endangered.
Revenues from plate sales, along with tax-form donations and state matching funds, have accounted for as much as 40 percent of funding for endangered species conservation in some years. They have aided in the recovery of bald eagles, trumpeter swans and other species while preventing hundreds of other species from vanishing. License-plate sales in fiscal year 2020 raised $434,463 for conservation of endangered resources.
The Endangered Resources plate is $40, with $15 going to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and $25 going to the DNR’s Endangered Resources Fund. In the years following license-plate holders pay an annual $25 donation to keep their plate. The donation is then transferred from the WisDOT to the DNR’s Endangered Resources Fund.
The rebate offer is available through Dec. 31 for people who buy new Endangered Resources license plates or for current plateholders who switch from one plate design to another. People may buy a license plate at any time. There is no need to wait for registration renewal. Visit wisconsindot.gov and search for "Endangered Resources license plate" for more information. Please allow as many as six weeks for processing the rebate checks.