EPA recently approved the use of 10 pesticide products for hemp. Nine of the products are biopesticides and one is a conventional pesticide.
Biopesticides approved
- EPA registration number 70310-5. Applicant – Agro Logistic Systems Inc. Active ingredients – azadirachtin and neem oil. Product type – insecticide, miticide, fungicide and nematicide
- EPA registration number 70310-7. Applicant – Agro Logistic Systems Inc. Active ingredients – azadirachtin and neem oil. Product type: insecticide, miticide, fungicide and nematicide
- EPA registration number 70310-8. Applicant – Agro Logistic Systems Inc. Active ingredients – azadirachtin and neem oil. Product type – insecticide, miticide, fungicide and nematicide
- EPA registration number 70310-11. Applicant – Agro Logistic Systems Inc. Active ingredient – neem Oil. Product type – insecticide, miticide and fungicide
- EPA registration number 84059-3. Applicant – Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. Active ingredient – extract of Reynoutria sachalinensis. Product type – fungicide and fungistat
- EPA registration number 84059-28. Applicant – Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. Active ingredient – Bacillus amyloliquefaciens strain F727. Product type – fungicide
- EPA registration number 91865-1. Applicant – Hawthorne Hydroponics LLC doing business as General Hydroponics. Active ingredients – soybean oil, garlic oil and Capsicum oleoresin extract. Product type – insecticide and repellent
- EPA registration number 91865-3. Applicant: Hawthorne Hydroponics LLC, doing business as General Hydroponics. Active ingredient – Bacillus amyloliquefaciens strain D747. Product type – fungicide and bactericide
- EPA registration number 91865-4. Applicant – Hawthorne Hydroponics LLC, doing business as General Hydroponics. Active ingredient – azadirachtin. Product type – insect growth regulator and repellent
Conventional-pesticide approved
- EPA registration number: 91865-2. Applicant – Hawthorne Hydroponics LLC, doing business as General Hydroponics. Active ingredient – potassium salts of fatty acids. Product type – insecticide, fungicide and miticide
Visit epa.gov/pesticide-registration for more information.