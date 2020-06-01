The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently proposed a rule to establish consistent requirements and procedures for the issuance of guidance documents. The rule codifies procedures to ensure the public can engage in the development and review of agency guidance, said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler.
- Establish the first formal petition process for the public to request that EPA modify or withdraw a guidance document.
- Ensure that the agency’s guidance documents are developed with appropriate review and are accessible and transparent to the public.
- Provide for public participation in the development of significant guidance documents.
In October 2019 President Donald Trump issued Executive Order 13891 – Promoting the Rule of Law through Improved Agency Guidance Documents – to promote transparency by ensuring that all active guidance documents are made available to the public. A central principle of the order is that guidance documents should only clarify existing obligations and that they shouldn’t be a vehicle for implementing new, binding requirements on the public, the EPA stated. In February 2020 EPA launched a new guidance portal that provides public access to agency guidance documents.
The proposed rule will be open for public comment 30 days after it is published in the "Federal Register." Visit epa.gov/guidance for more information.