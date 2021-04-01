The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is relaunching its climate-change website. It will provide greenhouse-gas emissions data, climate-change impacts, scientific reports and existing climate programs within the agency and across the federal government. Visit epa.gov/climate-change for more information.
EPA reboots climate-change website
