Nine out of 10 U.S. equipment manufacturers say the COVID-19 pandemic has had a very negative impact on the economy and more than half say it has had a very negative impact on the industry overall, according to a survey by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. The organization in April surveyed executives of 105 member companies.
Eight out of 10 equipment-company executives said the federal government should prioritize significant investment in the nation’s infrastructure to help manufacturers weather the crisis and help rebuild the economy.
Even before the COVID-19 crisis equipment manufacturers were facing challenging times due to the protracted trade war with China, the mounting infrastructure crisis, and a decline in commodity prices, said Dennis Slater, president of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. The COVID-19 pandemic has managed to turn an already dire situation worse, he said. The organization highlighted other survey findings.
- Seven out of 10 executives said their companies have experienced a moderately negative impact on their supply chain; a quarter said the impact has been very negative.
- Four out of 10 executives expect the outlook for May to worsen and plan to reduce their financial outlook for the same period of time by more than 30 percent. The outlook for the rest of 2020 is better, but six out of 10 said they still plan to reduce their financial outlook by as much as 30 percent.
- Nine out of 10 executives surveyed cited a decline in demand for equipment as the primary impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their business.
- Executives surveyed said the financial impact on their business, the continued health and well-being of their employees, and cancelled or delayed orders are the greatest challenges they face.
Visit aem.org and search for "COVID-19 survey" for more information.