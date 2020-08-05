Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association’s Bonduel and Stratford markets have been certified-organic. The cooperative’s Sparta market was certified and marketing cattle as organic since this past fall. Approval was granted by Nature’s International Certification Services, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Organic Program, according to the association.
Bonduel will sell organic cattle every Monday afternoon; cattle need to be in by 2 p.m. Stratford will sell organic at 11 a.m. every Tuesday. Stratford will also sell organic hay every Tuesday at 10 a.m. Call Bonduel at 715-758-2125 or Stratford at 715-687-4101 for more information. Producers must bring in certificates with first loads and have cattle ear-tagged.
A federated cooperative headquartered in Baraboo, Wisconsin, Equity operates 12 auction markets and services producers in Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Visit www.equitycoop.com for more information.