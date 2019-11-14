A webinar focused on ergonomic safety for farm women will be offered Nov. 19. The program is designed to help women identify ergonomic issues leading to musculoskeletal injuries in farm work.
The webinar will help participants identify work-site hazards and potential injuries. It also will help them identify wellness initiatives aimed at reducing risks related to musculoskeletal injuries. The webinar will be presented by Charlotte Halverson, a registered nurse and clinical director for AgriSafe.
The webinar will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 19. Visit learning.agrisafe.org and click on the "webinars" tab for more information.