Ethanol-blend benefits cited

The potential climate benefits of a nationwide transition from the standard 10-percent ethanol-blended fuel to a 15-percent ethanol blend are addressed in a new report. The report was authored by Air Improvement Resource Inc. at the request of Growth Energy.
Air Improvement Resource is a research firm in the area of mobile-source-emissions modeling and technology. Growth Energy is a trade association working to advance biofuel policies and expand consumer access to greater blends of ethanol.
If the United States transitioned to a 15-percent ethanol blend for 2001 and newer model-year vehicles, greenhouse-gas emissions would be reduced by 17.62 million tons per year, the authors estimate. That’s the equivalent of removing about 3.85 million vehicles from the road, they said.
They used data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Argonne National Laboratory’s Greenhouse Gases, Regulated Emissions and Energy Use in Technologies Model.
Marketed to consumers as Unleaded 88 the 15-percent ethanol blend is approved by the EPA for all light-duty vehicles model year 2001 and newer. That’s 95 percent of the vehicle fleet on the road today.
Currently, 98 percent of all gasoline contains about 10 percent ethanol. But more than 2,200 retail locations offer fuel with 15 percent ethanol.
The 15-percent ethanol blend would offer individual states the opportunity to reduce carbon-dioxide emissions. In California alone that would reduce the emissions by about 1.9 million tons, according to Air Improvement Resource. Visit airimprovement.com/reports/national-e15-analysis-final.pdf for more information.