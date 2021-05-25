Ethanol reduces greenhouse gases

The use of ethanol in California’s low-carbon fuel standard has generated more than one third of the state’s greenhouse-gas savings since program implementation began in 2011. Using data recently published by the California Air Resources Board, a new report from the Renewable Fuels Association shows changes that have occurred in the California transportation-fuels market in the past 10 years.
The report shows the role ethanol has played in helping fuel suppliers reduce the carbon intensity of their fuels. It concludes with a look ahead regarding the future role for low-carbon ethanol as the low-carbon fuel standard enters its second decade.
California’s low-carbon fuel standard provides an example to other states and the nation of how to make progress combatting climate change in the near term, said Geoff Cooper, president and CEO of the Renewable Fuels Association.
With appropriate market signals, incentives and a commitment to further open the California market to low-carbon ethanol, new and emerging biorefinery technologies could make corn ethanol carbon-neutral or even carbon-negative in the next five to 10 years, according to the association. That includes carbon capture and sequestration, conversion of cellulosic kernel fiber, replacing fossil natural gas with biogas for thermal-energy needs, and replacing fossil electricity with renewable electricity.
The use of E85 flex fuel surged in California’s program – from 2.9 million gallons in 2010 to 40.4 million gallons in 2020. More flex-fuel vehicles on the road or even flex-fuel plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and more flex-fuel pumps at fuel stations would further multiply greenhouse-gas reductions, according to the association. Visit ethanolrfa.org for more information.