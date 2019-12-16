The European Commission recently authorized eight genetically modified organisms for food and feed uses.
- maize MZHG0JG
- maize MON 89034 x 1507 x NK603 x DAS-40278-9
- maize MON 89034 x 1507 x MON 88017 x 59122 x DAS-40278-9
- maize Bt11 x MIR162 x MIR604 x 1507 x 5307 x GA21
- soybean MON 89788 – renewal
- soybean A2704-12 – renewal
- cotton LLCotton25 – renewal
- oilseed rape T45 – renewal
All of the genetically modified organisms have undergone a comprehensive authorization procedure, including a favorable scientific assessment by the European Food Safety Authority. But the authorizations don’t cover cultivation. The authorizations are valid for 10 years. Any products produced from the genetically modified organisms will be subject to the European Union’s labeling and traceability rules. Visit ec.europa.eu and click on the tab for "English" and search for "GMO" for more information.