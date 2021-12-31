‘Excellence’ award presented

Kellie Zahn recently earned the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist Excellence in Agriculture Award. The award was presented Dec. 5 during the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s annual meeting.
Zahn is the agriculture agent for the Stockbridge-Munsee Community. There she manages the community gardens, teaches classes on gardening and food preservation, and oversees the tribe’s agriculture lands. She is a certified crop adviser and earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
The Excellence in Agriculture Award is presented to a Farm Bureau member between the ages of 18 and 35 who is actively engaged in agriculture but derives the majority of his or her income from an off-farm agricultural career. The winner is selected based on his or her knowledge of agriculture, leadership in Farm Bureau and other civic organizations.
Zahn has been a member of Farm Bureau since 2012. She serves as a board member and as a chair on the Young Farmer and Agriculturalist Committee for the Shawano County Farm Bureau.
Zahn will compete in January at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Annual Convention in Atlanta.
Also participating in the Young Farmer and Agriculturist Excellence program were Julie Sweney of Dodge County, Stephanie Abts of Manitowoc County; and Julie Wadzinski of Barron County. Visit wfbf.com for more information.