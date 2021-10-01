Excellence in Ag finalists chosen

Four individuals recently were selected as Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Excellence in Ag finalists. They will compete in December for the top honor.
The Excellence in Ag award recognizes members of Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist Program who excel in leadership abilities and involvement in agriculture, Farm Bureau and other civic and service organizations. The four finalists are listed.
- Stephanie Abts of Manitowoc County. Abts is a dairy nutritionist at Rio Creek Feed Mill Inc.
- Julie Sweney of Dodge County. Sweney is the director of communications and marketing at FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative.
- Julie Wadzinski of Barron County. Wadzinski is a farm-operations instructor at Northwoods Technical College.
- Kellie Zahn of Shawano County. Zahn is an agriculture agent at the Stockbridge-Munsee Community.
Excellence in Ag award applicants are agriculturists who haven’t derived a majority of their income from a farm – that they own – for the past three years. Examples of occupations of past finalists include agricultural-education instructor, fertilizer salesperson, veterinarian, farm employee, journalist and marketer.
Each finalist must make a presentation and answer questions from a three-judge panel during the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Annual Meeting and Young Farmer and Agriculturalist Conference, to be held Dec. 3-5 at the Kalahari Resorts in Wisconsin Dells. The state winner will compete at the American Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention, which will be held Jan. 7-12 in Atlanta.
Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturalist Program is open to members between the ages of 18 and 35. Visit wfbf.com for more information.