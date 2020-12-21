 Skip to main content
Excellence in agriculture awardee named

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation logo

Natasha Paris, an agricultural-science teacher and FFA adviser at Wisconsin’s Ripon High School, recently was named winner of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist Excellence in Agriculture Award. The award was presented during the organization’s virtual annual meeting Dec. 5.

Paris and her husband, Jordan Paris, own ParKelm Farm, a pasture-based livestock operation near Green Lake, Wisconsin. A Farm Bureau member since 2015 she serves as chairperson of the young farmer and agriculturist program and vice-president of Green Lake County Farm Bureau.

The excellence in agriculture award is presented to a Farm Bureau member between the ages of 18 and 35 who is actively engaged in agriculture but derives the majority of his or her income from an off-farm agricultural career. The winner is selected based on his or her knowledge of agriculture, leadership in Farm Bureau and other civic organizations.

Paris will compete at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual convention in January. Also participating in the award program were Stephanie Abts of Manitowoc County, Julie Wadzinski of Barron County, and Kellie Zahn of Shawano County. Visit wfbf.com for more information.

Natasha Paris

Natasha Paris

