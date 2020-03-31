The board of directors of the Farm Credit System Insurance Corporation recently approved a payment of $62.7 million in excess insurance funds to Farm Credit System banks.
By law the Farm Credit Insurance Fund, administered by the corporation, must maintain a secure base amount equal to 2 percent of the adjusted outstanding insured obligations of the Farm Credit System. The secure base amount is currently about $5.1 billion.
At the end of each year the corporation is required to transfer any amount more than the secure base amount – after deducting its operating expenses – to allocated insurance reserves accounts, one for each bank that pays premiums into the Farm Credit Insurance Fund.
Since premiums will accrue in 2020 and growth projections for the system's debt outstanding are modest the board stated that the insurance fund will likely remain more than the secure base amount in 2020. It also determined that losses to the insurance fund are unlikely at this time. Visit fcsic.gov for more information.