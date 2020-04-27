The University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on in-person events. UW-Extension is complying with state and local regulations as well as to ensure the health and wellness of communities.
- UW-Extension is following the guidance and action in place from Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, state health officials, and UW-Madison leadership in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Like other groups across the state UW-Extension is complying with the “safer at home” order. It is monitoring situations in every county as well as statewide.
- UW-Extension’s primary concern is the health of its staff, stakeholders and neighbors. To prevent the virus from spreading it's halting all-in person events during the “safer at home” order.
- Continuing to provide a connection between Extension knowledge and Wisconsinites is a priority. Researchers and educators have moved training programs to an online format. Events are shared at the UW-Extension website.
- As of now all Extension in-person events are postponed until June 1. Large events – those with more than 50 attendees expected – are postponed until July 1. It’s likely both dates will need to be extended in coming weeks.
UW-Extension will continue to monitor the virus situation and work with local and state leaders on safety precautions and guidelines for resuming in-person events. Extension also will follow local decisions regarding restrictions. Visit fyi.extension.wisc.edu/covid19 for more information.