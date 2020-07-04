Farm Aid has committed $400,000 to launch a national COVID-19 Farmer Resilience Initiative. It's working with more than 100 organizations across the country to pair immediate relief efforts with longer-term resilience strategies. Through partners Farm Aid will distribute at least $100,000 in each of four U.S. regions. Farm Aid is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in several ways.
- Investing in farmer-led solutions to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Deploying emergency grants to family farmers and ranchers in need.
- Coordinating a national network of experts to create comprehensive resources for farmers.
- Offering support to farmers experiencing stress through the 800-FARM-AID hotline and connecting farmers to legal, financial and mental-health support resources.
- Supporting local, state and national farm organizations working to help farmers navigate the crisis.
- Advocating for needed COVID-19-recovery funds and resources from the federal government for short-term relief and long-term resilience.
Farm Aid has funded the creation of "The Farmers’ Guide to COVID-19 Relief," which is authored by the Farmers’ Legal Action Group in coordination with the Rural Advancement Foundation International-USA, the Indigenous Food and Agriculture Initiative, the Intertribal Agriculture Council, and the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition. The guide outlines key provisions in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and other emerging policies related to farmers. It also provides recommendations on avoiding scams and mitigating discrimination in program implementation. Visit farmaid.org for more information.