Farm Bureau appoints committee members

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation recently appointed three women to its promotion and education committee. They are Kari Schoenike of Dodge County, Tammy Wiedenbeck of Grant County, and Clara Hedrich of Calumet County. Their terms begin at the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Annual Meeting and Young Farmer and Agriculturist Conference, which will be held Dec. 3-6 in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.
Kari Schoenike was raised on her family’s crop farm. There she developed a passion for agriculture and education that she combined into her role as a teacher. Currently she shares her knowledge as an offender classification specialist at the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Schoenike is a Dodge County Farm Bureau member and has helped plan and implement a variety of educational activities for her community.
Tammy Wiedenbeck serves as a business-development manager for Hilbert Communications and Bug Tussel Wireless Internet. She is the seventh generation on her family’s farm and works together with her brother’s family and parents to run the beef and crop operation. She also manages a photography business. In addition to her involvement with the Grant County Farm Bureau, she is a lifetime member of the Grant County Cattlemen’s Association, the Lancaster FFA Alumni and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Alumni.
Clara Hedrich was raised on a dairy farm in northeastern Wisconsin before becoming a high school agriculture teacher for 39 years. Along with her husband and four of their five adult children, she founded LaClare Family Creamery in Pipe, Wisconsin. The creamery specializes in goat-milk. Clara Hedrich coordinates the creamery’s agri-tourism events while also owning and operating KIDFARM LLC with her husband. She serves as the Calumet County Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom coordinator and Promotion and Education chairperson. She also serves on the board of the Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association.
The Promotion and Education Committee is comprised of nine leaders who represent the nine Wisconsin Farm Bureau districts. Committee members develop, implement and promote projects and programs to build awareness and understanding of agriculture and provide leadership development for the agricultural community. Visit wfbf.com for more information.