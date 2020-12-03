The Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s board of directors recently appointed new members to the organization’s promotion and education committee. The committee is comprised of a group of nine leaders who represent the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s nine districts. They develop, implement and promote programs to build awareness and understanding of agriculture. They also provide leadership development for the agricultural community. Their terms begin in December.
Kathy Muth farms with her family in Cheeseville, Wisconsin. She serves as the Washington County Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom co-chair. She previously worked for Professional Dairy Producers.
Brenda Dowiasch works for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency. She is a member of the farm-loan team serving north central Wisconsin. She is an active member of the Eau Claire County Farm Bureau and the Augusta FFA Alumni.
Steven Mueller, along with his family, grows crops on 700 acres in St. Croix County. He also works at a warehouse facility in Hudson, Wisconsin. He serves on the St. Croix County Farm Bureau board of directors. Visit wfbf.com for more information.