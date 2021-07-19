Farm Bureau district coordinator hired

Kevin Whalen recently was hired to serve as the coordinator for the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s District 4. It is comprised of Buffalo, Eau Claire, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe and Trempealeau counties.
Whalen will be responsible for working with county Farm Bureaus to develop and implement programs to serve members and to coordinate membership recruitment and retention efforts. He succeeds Cassie Sonnentag, who recently was hired as the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s director of media relations and outreach.
Whalen was raised on a diversified dairy, beef and swine farm in Lafayette County. He served as the Wisconsin FFA vice-president prior to earning a degree in agricultural education from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. He served as an agriculture instructor at Black River Falls High School for two years. He was then hired as the agri-science instructor at Arcadia High School where he taught for 32 years. Whalen also served two terms on the Trempealeau County Farm Bureau board of directors. Visit wfbf.com for more information.