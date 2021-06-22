Farm Bureau hires sustainability-communications director

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation recently hired Rachel Gerbitz to serve as its director of sustainability communications and partnerships. In the newly-created role Gerbitz will oversee the organization’s sustainability-communication efforts.
She will create educational resources and cover environmental topics for Farm Bureau publications. She also will work with stakeholders and media to forward agriculture’s sustainability story and assist with events regarding environmental stewardship.
Gerbitz was raised in Rock County where she was involved in 4-H and the Wisconsin Junior Holstein Association. She now lives in Kaukauna. In her spare time, she manages a small herd of registered Jersey cattle.
Gerbitz earned a bachelor's degree in dairy science and life sciences communications from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She has held various marketing roles with AgrAbility of Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Dairy Youth Program and UW-Madison’s Collegiate Farm Bureau chapter. Visit wfbf.com for more information.