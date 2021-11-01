Farm Bureau members named to young farmer committee

Kat and Brady Peper of Sauk County, Jacob and Jennifer Hoewisch of Waupaca County, and Alissa Sosnovske of Lincoln County recently were appointed to the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist Committee by the organization’s board of directors. Their terms begin Dec. 5. The Young Farmer and Agriculturist program is designed to build the next generation of Farm Bureau leaders.
Kat and Brady Peper raise beef cattle, crops and hay on about 200 acres near Rock Springs, Wisconsin. He owns and operates a welding and fabrication business and she works as a technical-services manager for CRV USA, a dairy- and beef-herd improvement cooperative.
The couple serves on the Sauk County Farm Bureau board of directors. He serves as chairman of both the young farmer and agriculturalist committee and the local affairs committee. In addition to serving as the organization’s secretary, Kat Peper is the chairwoman of the promotion and education committee.
Jacob and Jennifer Hoewisch are fifth-generation farmers on their family dairy farm near Fremont, Wisconsin. He is a graduate of Fox Valley Technical College and has served as the chairman of the Waupaca County young farmer and agriculturist committee for the past five years. She is a registered nurse.
Alissa Sosnovske farms with her family on their dairy farm near Gleason, Wisconsin. She manages the farm’s Registered Holstein and Red and White Holstein young stock.
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturalist Committee consists of nine couples or individuals – ages 18-35. The committee is involved in a variety of statewide initiatives, such as conferences, contests and award programs. visit wfbf.com or call 800-261-3276 for more information.