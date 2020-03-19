A series of one-day stress-management workshops for farmers is being offered by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection's Wisconsin Farm Center. The workshops will enable farmers to hear from others in similar situations and to learn about stress-management techniques and available resources.
The “Unexpected Tomorrows” workshops have been developed to help Wisconsin farmers and their families deal with increased stress, depression, anxiety and family issues prompted by the prolonged downturn in the farming economy. Workshops will be held in locations around the state.
- March 26, Green Bay
- April 9, Beaver Dam
- April 16, Dodgeville
- November (dates to be determined), La Crosse and Chippewa Falls
The free workshops will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Breakfast, lunch and snacks will be provided. Registration is required. Deadline is one week prior to each workshop. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "Wisconsin Farm Center" for more information.