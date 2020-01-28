The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center recently began offering “Senior Mondays.” Guests 62 and older may enjoy several benefits.
- Breakfast in the Wisconsin Café from 8 to 9 a.m. for $6
- Free walking in the Discovery Center from 8 to 9 a.m.
- Discounted day admissions, $10 for seniors and half-price admission for grandchildren
- Special lunch menu in the Wisconsin Café starting at $8
The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center provides interactive learning opportunities, a barn where visitors may watch calves being born daily, and an opportunity to tour a local farm to learn about Wisconsin’s farm history.
The center is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 7001 Gass Lake Road in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The café located inside the center is open daily 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Access to the café and the center’s country store are free and independent of admission to the discovery center. Visit www.Farmwisconsin.org for more information.