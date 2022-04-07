Farm Credit supports beginning farmers

Farm Credit lenders made 97,127 loans to beginning farmers in 2021. That’s more than 30 percent of all new loans the lending institution made that year.
Those loans to beginning farmers amounted to more than $26 billion, according to Todd Van Hoose, president and CEO of Farm Credit Council. Farm Credit in the past four years made about 320,000 loans to beginning farmers for more than $76 billion, he said.
Despite a pandemic, volatile commodity markets, an increase in land values and other challenges, the institution reported strong demand from beginning farmers across the country. Visit farmcredit.com for more information.