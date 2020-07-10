Farmers are invited to submit nominations for the 2021 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year contest. This is the third year of the contest, which celebrates farm dogs that work alongside farmers and ranchers to produce nutritious food for families and their pets across America. It’s supported by Purina.
The grand-prize winner – Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year – will win a year’s worth of Purina dog food and $5,000 in prize money. The winner will be recognized at a Farm Dog of the Year award ceremony at the American Farm Bureau Federation convention in January. As many as four regional runners-up will win $1,000 each in prize money.
“We’re pleased to continue this award, which provides a great point of connection for the general public to get a glimpse into farm life,” said Zippy Duvall, American Farm Bureau Federation president. “It’s especially appropriate after a year of unprecedented challenges in agriculture to recognize the dual role farm dogs often play as both working dogs and companions to farm families.”
According to scientific-research insights provided by Purina, living with pets can provide marked health benefits. For example spending just 30 minutes with a dog has been proven to boost human levels of oxytocin, which has been found to reduce stress, fight depression and create feelings of trust.
“Even in these uncertain times, farm and ranch work doesn’t stop,” Duvall said. “And farmers count on farm dogs to be right there to face these challenges together.”
Desired attributes in the Farm Dog of the Year include helpfulness to the farmer and his or her family, playfulness and obedience. The 2021 Farm Dog of the Year will be featured in a video.
“Purina is proud to support the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Farm Dog of the Year contest,” said Jack Scott, vice-president of sustainability at Purina. “We understand the positive impacts pets have on people’s lives as companions and contributors to farmer and rancher operations. All the fantastic submissions we receive truly help demonstrate that people and pets are better together. We look forward to hearing and seeing many more stories in this year’s contest.”
People’s Choice Pup was a popular element of the 2020 contest. More than 100,000 social-media followers voted, commented, shared or liked their favorite dog. People’s Choice Pup will return for the 2021 contest, with profiles of the top-10 dogs shared starting in October, with the public invited to vote. Bragging rights and a $50 cash prize will be awarded to the People’s Choice Pup.
Farm-dog owners must be Farm Bureau members to enter their dogs in the competition. Visit fb.org/join for more information regarding becoming a member.
Nominations must be received by Aug. 20. Visit fb.org/2021farmdog for more information.