Anyone interested in supporting the farming community is invited to attend an upcoming program called "Farm Neighbors Care."

The program is designed to be lighthearted. It will feature Ben Bromley, a newspaper columnist, theater-guild actor and satirist. Farmer-resource contacts will be available to assist farm families. There will be representatives from the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension, Sauk County Public Health and the Wisconsin Farm Center. Soup and a sandwich lunch will be served.

The program will be hosted by Farmer Angel Network, a collaboration of Sauk County Public Health, UW-Extension in Sauk County, Project Recovery, local churches and concerned farmers. Their goal is to support area farmers through a time of depressed farm income, a challenging cropping season, and farm bankruptcies and exits. Mental-health awareness and support resources are the key focus of the effort.

The free program will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 325 Mill St., Loganville, Wisconsin. Donations for lunch are accepted. Visit facebook.com and search for "Farm Neighbors Care" or call 608-434-5432 for more information.

