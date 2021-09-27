Farm rescue training offered

Emergency responders face unique, high-risk situations on farms. To prepare responders for such challenges the National Farm Medicine Center of Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, in partnership with Pittsville Fire and Life Link 3 Air Medical Transport, is hosting the Agricultural Rescue Training Scene Management program Oct. 22-23.
The Oct. 22 portion of the program will be presented virtually in a live format. The training moves onsite Oct. 23 to the Heiman Holsteins dairy farm in Marshfield, Wisconsin.
“The program is designed for firefighters, emergency medical technicians and rescue personnel to supplement basic emergency training,” said Jerry Minor, fire chief for the Pittsville Fire Department. “We’ll use specific farm-incident situations while providing ‘take-home-and-use’ information.”
The National Farm Medicine Center established farm rescue training for firefighters and other emergency responders in 1981. Since then more than 1,400 participants from Wisconsin and beyond have been trained in rescue techniques specific to agricultural hazards.
A new generation is working in mostly volunteer fire services of Wisconsin so fewer emergency responders have farm backgrounds.
“There was a clear need to bring back the training program,” Minor said.
Fire departments that send three or more personnel to the training will receive a free, four-gas monitor courtesy of the Mike Biadasz Farm Safety and Education Memorial Fund.
Lecture topics covered online Oct. 22 are listed.
- Prevention of farm accidents
- Emergency management of patients experiencing farm trauma
- Pediatric trauma on the farm
- Case studies and success stories
Hands-on workshops covered Oct. 23 are listed.
- Farm familiarization for those with little to no exposure to farms
- Tractor rollover
- Equipment extrication
- Silo rescue
- Grain-bin rescue
The registration fee is $75 through Oct. 8, increasing to $100 after that date. The first 100 applicants will be accepted. A total of 9.5 hours of training continuing-education credits will be awarded. Precautions will be taken to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 during the in-person portion of the training event. Visit agrescue.org or contact pfd911@tds.net or koshalek.kyle@marshfieldresearch.org or call 715-389-3786 for more information.