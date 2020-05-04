Producers for the 2019 crop year signed a record 1.77 million contracts for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs. That’s more than 107 percent of the total contracts signed compared to a five-year average. USDA reminds producers that June 30 is the deadline to enroll in the risk-management programs for the 2020 crop year.
The USDA’s Farm Service Agency attributes significant participation in the 2019 crop year to increased producer interest in the programs in the 2018 Farm Bill. The agency also attributes participation to an increase in eligible farms because of the selling and buying of farms and new opportunities for beginning farmers and military veterans with farms of 10 or fewer base acres.
Producers interested in enrolling for 2020 are urged to contact their Farm Service Agency county office. Producers must enroll by June 30 and make their one-time update to Price Loss Coverage payment yields by Sept. 30.
Visit fsa.usda.gov and search for "Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage Fact Sheet" and fsa.usda.gov and search for "2014 Farm Bill vs. 2018 Farm Bill Fact Sheet" and farmers.gov/service-center-locator for more information.