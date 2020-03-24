The 2020 WPS Farm Show was cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, but Agri-View is working to bring its information to producers and farm businesses alike. We’re creating a special publication that will include information from equipment businesses, highlights of new equipment available, new technology and much more. Our “Virtual Farm Show” will be inserted in our April 9 issue of Agri-View. It will also be available online.
Email tstrauss@madison.com or call 608-250-4157 to have advertising included in the publication. Email agriview@madison.com with information to be included in the publication; put “farm show” in the subject line.
Farmers are experts at innovation and changing to meet challenging situations. We will all make it through this time to come out the other side with new hope and a new planting season. Agri-View will be there to help in any way we can. Stay positive!