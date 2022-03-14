Farmers of the Lemonweir Valley host events

Farmers of the Lemonweir Valley is a newly formed producer-led watershed-protection group in Wisconsin’s Juneau County. The group is comprised of 16 participating farms, encompassing about 20,000 acres.
The group helped to sponsor a speaker on regenerative agriculture at a meeting held in February in Baraboo, Wisconsin. Gabe Brown, a farmer from Bismarck, North Dakota, spoke to a group of more than 160 farmers, landowners and others interested in learning more about soil health.
The group also hosted in February Wisconsin State Secretary of Agriculture Randy Romanski and Wis. Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-50-Wonewoc. They toured Powers Family Farm and Riley Bros Farms, which both participate in the Farmers of the Lemonweir Valley.
Brother and sister Bill Powers and Keilah Powers have implemented practices to ensure the health of their soil, cattle and farm. The Powers rotationally graze 30 head of dairy cattle, mostly Holsteins, with some Jersey and Swedish Red crosses. They also started rotationally grazing a herd of Angus and Murray Grey beef cattle in 2021. All of their pastures are former row-crop fields that were converted into pastures. The Powers also no-till cash crop additional acres and use single- and multi-species cover crops.
The visit to Riley Bros Farms featured a discussion to share ideas and thoughts regarding producer-led watershed-protection groups. Farmers Bill Powers and Keith Riley, along with Dustin Ladd and Sarah Fleck from the Juneau County Land and Water Office, shared their thoughts about the newly formed Farmers of the Lemonweir Valley.
Keith Riley told attendees about practices he and his family incorporate on their 5,200-acre grain farm to ensure soil health and efficient use of crop nutrients, such as planting cover crops and using contour strips. Visit facebook.com and search for "Farmers of the Lemonweir Valley" for more information.