Farmers send food to troops

National Guard troops on duty in our nation’s capital will soon be receiving a different taste in the chow line. Farmers Union Enterprises is donating $50,000 to provide about 5,000 soldiers with a meal at Founding Farmers restaurants, based in the area of Washington, D.C.
“We hope the gift of some home-style cooking from our farmer-owned restaurants reminds the troops that we appreciate their sacrifice and the time they’ve spent away from their families,” said Darin Von Ruden, Wisconsin Farmers Union president. “The National Guard, like our farmer members, are doing important work. This is our way of thanking them for their service in protecting our capitol and democracy.”
Farmers Union Enterprises is comprised of several Farmers Union-owned businesses in the Upper Midwest – the dividends of which help fund Farmers Union organizations in Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin as well as Farmers Union Enterprises programs and the National Farmers Union.
Dan Simons, manager of Founding Farmers and the Farmers Restaurant Group, said lunch and dinner meals will be delivered to the National Guard for distribution through its food-service network.
“Heart. Generosity. Farming. Security. Service. The ingredients in this recipe are amazing on their own and even more remarkable together,” Simons said. “My team and I are honored to be able to provide delish meals to those who serve and protect each and every day, and have sincere gratitude to our farmer-owners for their generosity with funding this mission.”
Anyone wishing to donate to the humanitarian effort can do so online through the North Dakota Farmers Union Foundation. Visit ndfu.org and click on “Donate Now.”