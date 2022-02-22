Farmers Union elects board members

The Wisconsin Farmers Union recently elected Rick Adamski to serve as its new president. He succeeds Darin Von Ruden, who had served as president since 2010. Von Ruden was re-elected to serve as District 5 director but has shifted to the role of the organization’s vice-president.
Adamski has served on the organization’s board since 2016. He and his wife, Valerie Dantoin, own Full Circle Farm near Seymour, Wisconsin. They raise grass-fed beef, fresh vegetables, pastured hogs, and laying hens on the 290-acre farm. Adamski holds degrees in soil science and resource management from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Continuing in their officer roles are Linda Ceylor, secretary, and Ed Gorell, treasurer. The Wisconsin Farmers Union also re-elected three district directors to serve on the board.
- Ed Gorell of Eleva, representing District 3 – Chippewa, Clark and Eau Claire counties
- Darin Von Ruden of Westby, representing District 5 – Crawford, Grant, Iowa, Rock, Green, Lafayette, Richland and Vernon counties
- Rick Adamski of Seymour, District 8 – Brown, Calumet, Dodge, Door, Fond du Lac, Forest, Florence, Kewaunee, Langlade, Marinette, Manitowoc, Menominee, Milwaukee, Oconto, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Shawano, Sheboygan, Washington, Waukesha and Winnebago counties
Rachel Bouressa recently was elected to serve as the board’s at-large representative. She raises grass-fed beef cattle at Bouressa Family Farm near New London.
Bouressa, and John Skoug of Osseo were elected to serve as Wisconsin Farmers Union delegates at the National Farmers Union Convention, which will be held Feb. 28 to March 2 in Denver. Visit wisconsinfarmersunion.com for more information.