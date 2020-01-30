Peter Curran has been hired as the membership director for the Wisconsin Farmers Union. He will be responsible for membership support, growth and engagement.
Curran has spent 30 years in marketing, sales and nonprofit management. Most recently he served as a sales representative for DuPont Pioneer. He also served as a volunteer for the 2019 Farm Technology Days and helped coordinate fundraising and planning of Ag Career Day, an educational event for students. Visit wisconsinfarmersunion.com for more information.