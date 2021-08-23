Farmers Union names regional coordinators

The Wisconsin Farmers Union recently named Shawn Bartholomew and Alicia Razvi as regional membership coordinators. They will be responsible for membership engagement, chapter support, partnership development and outreach efforts for the Wisconsin Farmers Union.
Bartholomew was raised in the Eau Claire area and has been farming in western Wisconsin for the past 15 years, mainly focused on produce and hogs. Bartholomew previously led the team that developed the produce-safety section at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. In that role he built relationships across Wisconsin with produce growers and provided education opportunities.
Razvi lives in Middleton, Wisconsin. Prior to a recent move to Dane County, she spent six years marketing value-added goods from Wooly Thyme Micro Farm, her family's two-acre community-supported agriculture farm in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Razvi has been a member of the Wisconsin Farmers Union since 2014, holding multiple board positions, serving on convention committees, and receiving the Bruce Miller Membership Award.
Bartholomew will serve members in northern Wisconsin while Razvi's region will extend in a diagonal line reaching from Door County to the southwestern corner of the state. Contact sbartholomew@wisconsinfarmersunion.com or arazvi@wisconsinfarmersunion.com for more information.