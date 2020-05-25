Farmland prices are continuing to show strength, even as the scope of the COVID-19 crisis impacts most of the economy, according to R.D. Schrader, president of Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company. The company’s auctions have continued to attract strong fields of bidders, resulting in successful auctions in March and April in Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Ohio.
Strong demand is attributed to low interest rates, desire for diversification in the face of stock-market volatility, and 1031 exchange activity, Schrader said. Future land values may be affected by concerns about depressed farm income if commodity prices don't rebound. But Schrader pointed to continued strength in demand coupled with low interest rates and limited land supply. Visit schraderauction.com for more information.