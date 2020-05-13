Vita Plus recently committed to donating $100,000 to support food-security initiatives in rural communities. The company’s "Serving Customers and Rural Communities Project" is focused on communities where Vita Plus employee-owners and customers live and work.
The company will support dairy, swine and beef producers by purchasing their products. It also will work with rural food pantries, schools and other food-assistance programs by contributing dairy, beef and pork products to help fill their needs. In addition to supplying feed Vita Plus consultants offer technology, nutrition and management information. Visit vitaplus.com or call 800-362-8334 for more information.