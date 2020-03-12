Surefire Ag Systems and Kinze Manufacturing recently formed an agreement enabling SureFire to install its liquid-fertilizer planter solutions on Kinze planters. Beginning with the 2021 planting season SureFire will execute transactions directly with Kinze dealers. SureFire will install its systems in space rented within Kinze’s manufacturing facility in Williamsburg, Iowa.
SureFire systems are compatible with most original-equipment manufacturer rate-control platforms and offer additional features via SureFire’s Sentinel platform. The companies' warranty programs will remain separate. Visit www.Kinze.com and surefireag.com for more information.