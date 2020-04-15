Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Wisconsin FFA State Convention has been postponed until further notice. The Wisconsin Association of FFA will continue to update everyone with next steps. The organization will provide in June an online experience for FFA members.
The in-person convention originally was scheduled for June 15-18. The convention expo, originally planned for June 17, also has been cancelled. The Wisconsin Association of FFA and Wisconsin FFA Foundation will continue to communicate as alternative plans are developed. Visit wisconsinaged.org for more information.