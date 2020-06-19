Farmers regularly face challenges from insects, disease and climate change. To help them overcome those challenges, the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research is funding research to develop transformative tools and technologies that allow scientists to rapidly introduce new traits into multiple crop species. The foundation is accepting applications for its Crops of the Future Collaborative.
Introducing a new trait into a crop using traditional breeding methods requires 8 years or more before it reaches farmers. The Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research program is developing methodologies to reduce the timeline by several years.
The foundation seeks applications for crop species that are well suited for sustainable agriculture, valuable for human nutrition, and considered an under-appreciated crop that hasn’t benefited from rapid breeding methods.
The Crops of the Future Collaborative is a consortium of industry partners that jointly contribute to pre-competitive research projects. The consortium is pursuing research into how a crop’s genetic information encodes important characteristics such as nutrition, disease resistance, productivity and environmental efficiency. Visit foundationfar.org for more information.