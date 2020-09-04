Genes that confer resistance to stem rust recently were successfully transferred from wheat into barley. That accomplishment is seen by researchers as a model for future efforts to protect crops against fungal pathogens.
Researchers at the United Kingdom’s John Innes Centre used transgenic barley plants to test the functionality of four cloned stem-rust genes from wheat. Transgenic barley plants appeared more resistant to stem rust than barley plants with endogenous resistance genes that have evolved within the crop.
“We’ve shown that wheat stem-rust-resistance genes work in barley, which is something that hasn’t been achieved by wide crosses between grass relatives,” said Asyraf Hatta, a postgraduate student in biological sciences at the John Innes Centre and first author of the study. “Given that we now know wheat-resistance genes work in barley, it’s likely barley resistance will also work in wheat, a bigger and more important crop. That might expand the reservoir of resistance genes available to wheat for engineering resistance to major diseases.”
Brande Wulff, group leader at the John Innes Centre, said, “Our next step is to clone resistance genes from important diseases of wheat from wild grasses that are sexually incompatible with wheat and barley. Then we could engineer stacks or combinations of multiple genes, which would be difficult for pathogens to overcome. Showing that barley genes work in hexaploid wheat would add further weight to our findings.”
The study was recently published in “Plant Biotechnology Journal. Visit onlinelibrary.wiley.com and search for “wheat genes confer resistance against stem rust in barley” for more information.