Thousands of farmers and commercial grain handlers risk their lives by entering grain bins to remove clumped or rotten grain. A grain bin can quickly turn deadly. In just seconds adults can sink to their waist in flowing grain, rendering them trapped without proper rescue devices. Such accidents result in dozens of lost lives each year.
To help prevent grain-bin accidents Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company and the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety are awarding grain-rescue tubes and training to 41 fire departments across the United States.
Nationwide Insurance initiated the grain-bin-safety advocacy campaign in 2014 to provide education about potential hazards and the importance of implementing safe-entry procedures. Its "Nominate Your Fire Department Contest" aims to address the lack of specialized resources available to rural fire departments that respond to bin entrapment. To date the company has awarded grain-rescue tubes and training to 152 fire departments in 30 states.
After receiving 1,006 nominations for the 2020 contest Nationwide Insurance and its partners are awarding grain-rescue tubes and training to 41 fire departments. Three of the departments are in Wisconsin.
- Campbellsport Volunteer Fire Department
- Chilton Fire Department
- Iron Ridge Fire
The National Education Center for Agricultural Safety will deliver the tubes and training to the winning fire departments. Visit www.nationwide.com and necasag.org for more information.