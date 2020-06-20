New ways to improve immune responses could have broad-ranging implications for crop, animal and human health. Research led by Texas A&M University scientists recently led to the discovery of how a host recognizes microbial components and quickly activates the immune response.
“It’s a phenomenon that’s conserved in plants, humans and animals,” said Libo Shan, the study’s corresponding author and director of the Institute for Plant Genomics and Biotechnology at Texas A&M AgriLife Research.
Humans constantly encounter disease-causing germs, but can fight most of them. People are born with the ability to defend against a broad range of bacteria, viruses and fungi. Innate immunity also exists in plants and animals; it takes effect minutes after cells perceive a microbe. Another level of defense, the adaptive immune system, builds a few days later. That level of defense occurs in animals and humans.
Because the building blocks of innate immunity are conserved across species, Shan and her collaborators decided to study Arabidopsis, a model plant that’s easy to genetically manipulate. The researchers performed cellular, biochemical, genetic and transgenic experiments on Arabidopsis. The results show the very first steps of the plant’s immune response to a bacterial infection.
Specialized proteins at the cell wall “watch” for invasion. When they detect a part of a bacterium’s swimming mechanism – flagellum – they grab it. To send a message to the cell nucleus, the proteins use different approaches. The research team’s approach is to attach ubiquitin – a small protein – to a messenger protein called BIK1. When the signal is relayed to the cell nucleus, the message is deciphered. Reinforcements are sent to the cell wall and beyond.
“That immediate response allows the cell to quickly respond by mobilizing a signaling relay and cellular energy, and making metabolic changes,” Shan said.
The study fills a critical gap in the early signal-transduction step, she said. The rapid signal the team discovered might help monitor immune response in humans. The study lays the foundation for screening drug targets involved in ubiquitin modification, she said.
The discovery also could lead to breeding plants with stronger resistance to a broad spectrum of infections, Shan said.
The study recently was published in “Nature.” Visit nature.com and search for “BIK1 regulates plant immunity” for more information.