Five of the 31 crops that have been developed via biotechnology and that have been approved for food, feed and environmental release are planted on 99 percent of the global biotechnology-crop area. The International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-Biotech Applications provides data. Hectares have been converted to acres.
- soybeans – about 237 million acres
- maize – about 146 million acres
- cotton – about 62 million acres
- canola – about 25 million acres
- alfalfa – about 3 million acres
Seventy countries in 2018 adopted crops derived from biotechnology. Of that total 26 countries planted the crops and 44 additional countries imported the crops. Of the 31 crops recorded at the "ISAAA GM Approval Database," 13 crops were planted in 26 countries in 2018. Visit isaaa.org and search for “GM approval database” for more information.