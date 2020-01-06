A new foliar spray that activates soil microbes has been developed to boost crop nutrition at the root zone. Sound Agriculture of Emeryville, California, developed the product with funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Gates Foundation and other investors.
The spray activates soil microbes to provide nitrogen and phosphorus to the crop. Sound Agriculture worked with the University of Illinois and obtained three years of field-trial data showing a positive return on investment for growers. Called “Source” the spray was found to increase corn yield in 2017 and 2018 by an average of 9.6 bushels per acre in target conditions.
The product may be tank-mixed with herbicides or fungicides, and applied from post-emergence through tassel. The active ingredient – maltol lactone – moves through the plant into the root zone to activate soil bacteria and microbes.
Microbes are activated for about two weeks. Bacteria increase at the root zone to provide longer availability of soil nutrients. Source helps beneficial microbes thrive and increase throughout the season, according to the company. It may help to increase beneficial microbes in multiple years. Sound Agriculture is compiling field-trial data for 2019. The product will be available to growers for the 2020 growing season. Visit youtube.com -- and search for "Sound Agriculture and Source" -- and sound-ag.com for more information.