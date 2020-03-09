Food- and agricultural-technology startups raised in 2019 more than $19.8 billion in venture funding. While that's about a 5-percent decline from 2018 there were some bright spots, according to AgFunder’s “AgriFood Tech Investing Report – 2019.”
Innovators operating upstream in the supply chain achieved a record year, raising more than $7.5 billion. That was primarily driven by an increase in funding to alternative-protein startups and vertical farming.
The industry's first meaningful initial-public-offer had an impact after plant-based burger startup Beyond Meat listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It’s valuation increased to $9 billion in 2019. Alternative-protein startups raised $1 billion in 2019, double what they raised in 2018. Visit agfunder.com for more information.